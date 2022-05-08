Double homicide suspect in Oakland County shot brother, boyfriend, sheriff says

article

A 22-year-old woman is wanted for a double fatal shooting in Oakland County after police say she shot and killed her brother and boyfriend early Sunday morning.

Ruby Taverner, of Independence Township, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff's office announced in a release Sunday afternoon.

Detectives said Taverner left her apartment on foot after she allegedly shot her live-in boyfriend Ray Muscat, 26, and her brother Bishop Taverner, 25, of Oxford.

Police received a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. from a resident in the Independence Square Apartments who said she was awaken by what she believed to be gunshots.

Officers who arrived at complex, located at 5901 Dixie Highway found Bishop's body in the living room with a single gunshot wound. Muscat's body was found in the rear bedroom.

A motive behind the shooting had not been determined as of Sunday afternoon.

Taverner is described as a white female who is approximately 5-foot-2-inches with a thin build, and weighs about 115 pounds. Police say she has purple hair.

Taverner also has three weapons registered to her: two 9 mm and one .38 caliber handguns. One of the weapons was purchased within the past week.

"Our Fugitive Apprehension Team, other Detectives and assets are actively looking for this homicide suspect who we believe is armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "Please contact 911 if you see her or know of her whereabouts."

Police say Taverner was formerly known as Martin Taverner.