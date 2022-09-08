Double rainbow over Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth's death is announced

On a rainy day in London, as the world learned of the passing of England's longest-reigning monarch, a brilliant double rainbow appeared outside of Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died at the age of 96 after she was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, when doctors became "concerned" for her health.

Throughout the day on Thursday, mourners gathered in and around Buckingham Palace where the Union Jack was flying in all different manners including, of course, umbrellas.

As news of the Queen's death was released by Buckingham Palace, a photo taken by Getty photographer Samir Hussein was shared that shows a double rainbow forming in the overcast sky.

A man looks on holding a Union flag umbrella as a rainbow is seen outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England.

The photo, and variations from the same angle, will likely be remembered for years to come.

Mourners were gathered in front of Buckingham Palace throughout the day and the photo captures the rainbow appearing over the Victoria Memorial.

But that wasn't the only rainbow to appear. At Balmoral Castle, where Her Majesty was being treated prior to her death, a rainbow appeared next to the Union Flag there as well.

The Union flag is lowered on Windsor Castle as a rainbow covers the sky on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Queen Elizabeth II's reign was marked by a period of immense transition for the British Commonwealth, formerly known as the British Empire, as Britain modernized and many of its former colonies achieved independence.

She was faced with the challenge of preserving tradition while simultaneously responding to a rapidly changing world, and remained a beloved figure to her people through it all.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.