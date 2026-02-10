'Smokey' the Goat taken by City of Detroit after doorbell chase video spreads online

The Brief Smokey the goat got loose again after causing chaos in a Detroit neighborhood previously. Detroit Animal Care and Control showed up in numbers with a warrant, saying neighbors had complained.



A goat, a screaming Detroiter, and a psychedelic healing shack make up one of our most memorable stories on FOX 2 and on Tuesday night, a goat named Smokey is making the news again.

Smokey the goat got loose again after causing chaos in a Detroit neighborhood previously. Daelan Scott and Brother Jupitar Star, not his real name, first met Smokey in November when he got loose and scared the screams out of them.

Their mom, in response, brought a knife to a goat fight, helping get Smokey out of there.

FOX 2's investigative reporting skills linked Smokey to Dr. Bob down the street at the Psychedelic Healing Shack off Woodward in Detroit.

"I kind of look like a goat. They’re gentle creatures, and they’re biblical. They’re very healing," said Robert "Dr. Bob" Pizzimenti.

Since then, the doctor has been fighting to keep Smokey, along with Perfect and Angel.

However, last week, Detroit Animal Care and Control showed up in numbers with a warrant, saying neighbors had complained about the trio.

"There was no ifs, ands, or buts, they were coming to get them. They won’t tell me. Some farm, I believe," said Pizzimenti.

The cast of characters sat down this week to unpack it all, including a new face, "Erik the Goat Guy." His story is for a different day.

The crew, though, was not happy about the news.

"After you experience getting chased by one, they won’t do no harm," Daelan said.

The City of Detroit says the goats are not allowed, and Dr. Bob has racked up 32 tickets trying to keep them.

"If the city would allow us what we want to do, which is many of us want to farm and garden, we could have the greatest city on the planet," said Pizzimenti.