Man killed in Taylor double shooting after alleged domestic violence situation

Two people were shot at a home in Taylor, leaving one dead, according to sources on Monday.

Big picture view:

A full-fledged police scene lined the streets after a call for a domestic violence situation at a home on Cass Avenue near Wick and Pardee on Monday afternoon.

The suspect was allegedly beating up on his girlfriend.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot, both a brother and sister in their late 60's. The brother had died, meanwhile the condition of the sister is unknown.

According to officials, another brother, also in his 60s, was arrested.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke to the family, who said all of them mainly live on the Cass Avenue block in Taylor, and they all checked on each other when something happened.

When they heard of a domestic situation going on, the brother and sister walked down to check when they were shot.

The family said the brother who was arrested had mental illness issues that have been ongoing for a long time.

This is a breaking story. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

