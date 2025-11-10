Doug 'Doc of Rock' Podell retiring from Detroit radio

article

The Brief Doug Podell is retiring next month. The familiar voice on Detroit rock radio has been gracing airwaves in Michigan and beyonf since 1975.



Doug "Doc of Rock" Podell's 50-year radio career is coming to an end next month.

Podell currently hosts the weekday afternoon drive show on 106.7 WLLZ Detroit Wheels, and will continue to host the 2-7 p.m. show through his last day, which is Dec. 5.

"Doug Podell is a Detroit original," said Casey Krukowski, Program Director for iHeartMedia Detroit’s 106.7 WLLZ. "His passion for music, deep connection with listeners, and commitment to radio excellence have left a lasting mark—not only on this station, but on generations of Detroit rock fans. We are honored that he chose to conclude his legendary run right here at WLLZ."

His career included numerous radio stations and work that led to multiple awards and industry honors.

The backstory:

Podell's radio career started back in 1975 at 99.5 WABX. He then worked at 106.7 WWWW (W4), and later 92.5 KQRS in Minneapolis before joining 98.7 WLLZ, where he served as program director and on-air talent throughout the 1980s. He later went on to become the operations manager and host at Cleveland’s 98.5 WNCX before coming back up to Detroit to work at 101.1 WRIF.

After, his voice could also be heard on 94.7 WCSX and 93.1 WDRQ.

"It’s been an incredible ride," Podell said. "From my earliest days at WABX to returning to WLLZ, where I first took on a leadership role, it feels like the perfect place to sign off. I’ve been lucky to spend 50 years doing what I love, in the city I love, surrounded by listeners who made it all worth it."