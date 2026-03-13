Temple Israel attack: Video shows gunman's $2K purchases of fireworks in preparation

The Brief Newly released video shows Ayman Ghazali buying large quantities of fireworks March 10. The gunman who eventually attacked Temple Israel on March 12, purchased over $2K worth of industrial-grade products. Ghazali attacked Temple Israel by crashing his truck into the synagogue and died from a self-inflicted gunshot during a shootout with security.



Newly obtained video shows the gunman who attacked Temple Israel buying thousands of dollars worth of fireworks in Livonia just days ago.

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Ayman Ghazali can be seen making two separate trips to Phantom Fireworks in Livonia buying massive quantities of fireworks which he planned to unleash in the attack on the West Bloomfield synagogue.

Security video shows the 41-year-old Dearborn Heights man at the store with shopping carts full of items twice on March 10.

According to Phantom Fireworks, Ghazali bought $1,369.02 at 2 p.m. and at 2:17 p.m., made a purchase of $881.94 - totaling over $2,200. The 20 total items purchased were a variety of firecrackers, aerial repeaters, and one fountain product.

Bill Weimer is the vice president of Phantom Fireworks and shared the video with FOX 2.

"He told the team member that waited on him that he was buying fireworks to put on a show for Eid, the end of Ramadan," Weimer said, adding there was no indication of something nefarious. He said Ghazali came in smiling. "I am Jewish, so my heart is broken from the whole experience and the entire event. Shattered by it."

Ayman Mohammad Ghazali fatally shot himself after crashing his Ford F-150 through the front doors in his vehicle and engaging security in a gunfight, the FBI said Friday.

Ghazali, 41, was armed and had a large quantity of commercial-grade fireworks and several jugs of flammable liquid believed to be gasoline at the time of the attack.

Daycare classes with children 5 years old and younger were being held at the time. No students or staff of the synagogue were injured with the exception of a security guard who was hit by the truck and knocked unconscious.

Temple Israel attack: Gunman fatally shot himself in head during gunfight with security

The FBI said the man sat in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon, before ramming his truck into the southeast end of the synagogue at 12:19 p.m.

He then crashed through the doors but his F-150 was wedged in the hallway keeping him unable to get out.

Ghazali opened fire through the windshield, then was involved in a gunfight with two security guards.

At some point during the exchange, the engine compartment caught on fire. The flatbed of his truck contained the fireworks and large jugs of an accelerant, believed to be gasoline.

At some point thereafter, Ghazali died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All early learning center students ranging in age from 1 to 5 years old, were evacuated safely along with the staff.

A fire broke out destroying the vehicle and smoke could be seen from the synagogue.

More than 600 police units from 42 different agencies responded, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

About 62 law enforcement members were sent to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

One responding detective was in a car crash while responding with lights and siren on, but will be okay.

"When you see the worst in humanity, you see the best," he said. "And we've seen the best of humanity respond to this."

The motivation behind the attack is still under investigation, but the Dearborn Heights mayor released a statement last night that Ghazali had lost several members of his own family, including his niece and nephew, in an Israeli attack at their home in Lebanon.

Officials said Ghazali was born in Lebanon in 1985 and entered the US on May 10, 2011 on an IR1 immigrant visa as the spouse of a U.S. citizen.

FOX News reports that according to DHS, Ghazali applied for naturalization on Oct. 20, 2015 and became a U.S. citizen on Feb. 5, 2016.