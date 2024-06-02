Downriver motorists to see cheaper gas Monday in 'Bidenomics' tour stops

For two hours at each of two different Downriver gas stations, motorists will be able to purchase gas for $2.38 per gallon Monday.

At the Fort & Penn Mobil Station, 17013 Fort Street in Riverview from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Marathon Gas Station, 21913 Gibraltar Road in Brownstown Township, from 3 to 5 p.m. the American's For Prosperity "Bidenomics" tour will offer the discounted gas.

The goal is to remind motorists of the price of fuel the day that President Joe Biden took office.

AFP kicked off its nationwide gas rollback 'Bidenomics' Tour last week to help curb the cost of fuel and call on lawmakers to swiftly enact policies that prioritize energy abundance.