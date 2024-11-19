Santa photo shoot nearly ruined by Mpox rumor in Macomb Township

It is Christmas time at the Furnari house in Macomb Township where 4-year-old Leo, 2-year-old Lucy and their mother Trisha were excited for an annual tradition.



"We’ve been seeing this Santa all along so they know this Santa," Trisha Furnari said.

The family's 2023 photo shoot and video shows Santa Kringle from their 2023 pictures by photographer Chanise Coyne, from New Boston.



"I did pictures last year with her, and they turned out great. So I paid her more money last year to do an extended Santa experience this year," Furnari said.

But then the photo session got canceled, and canceled again.

"She said Santa had monkeypox," she said.

Health authorities referred to this viral disease as Mpox, which can be highly contagious. Coyne emailed that Santa had Mpox - and she had proof. But Furnari did not believe Santa has Mpox.



FOX 2: "If Santa really had Mpox you wouldn’t want your kids exposed to that, would you?"

"No," she said.

FOX 2: "Would you let Santa in your house?"

"I would never let that," she said.

FOX 2: Would you?

"No," she said.

The only way to find out, was to call Santa Kringle, who arrived in his red sleigh, or, in this case, his Porsche.

FOX 2: "You never had it?"

"Never had it," Santa Kringle said.

FOX 2: "Your photographer said that you had it."

"She told me that she had it, and she was contagious and had to reschedule," he said.

Apparently there are two versions of the Mpox story.

Santa reads from his phone Coyne's message: "It says 'I need to cancel this year with ... still contagious. Sorry. Hopefully we can do next year.'"

Coyne eventually returned FOX 2's call, saying she was told by an anonymous source that Santa did have Mpox and, out of an abundance of caution, she canceled all the shoots. And as far as Tricia’s $375, Coyne ran to the bank after our conversation, and sent the money back to Furnari.

Bottom Line: Santa Kringle is and always was healthy.

"When the kids are well-behaved, it keeps me stronger and healthier than ever," he said.



