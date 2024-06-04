Downtown Berkley adds social district with 3 participating restaurants

You can soon stroll part of downtown Berkley with an adult beverage.

The Berkley Outdoor Social District (BOSS) begins Friday, June 7, and follows the lead of other nearby cities that also allow drinks from certain restaurants to be carried outside, such as Royal Oak and Ferndale.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, you can get a drink from El Patio Mexican Restaurant, Amici's Kitchen and Living Room, and Mongers' Provisions/The Rind and bring it with you within the boundaries of the social district:

Social district drinks must be in a special cup provided by the restaurant, and they cannot be brought into restaurants where they were not purchased. The city said stores have the discretion to decide if drinks can be brought in by shoppers, though.

Other businesses interested in participating in BOSS can reach out to Kristen Kapelanski, the city's community development director, at kkapelanski@berkelymich.net.