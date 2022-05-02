Downtown Plymouth Music in the Air summer concert lineup released

Music in the Air concerts start at the end of the month in Downtown Plymouth.

From May 27 through Sept. 2, performers will take the stage Fridays at 7 p.m. at Kellogg Park for free shows. Blankets and chairs can be dropped off beginning at 3:30 p.m. on concert nights.

Music in the Air lineup:

May 27 - Motor City Josh - Blues

June 3 - Von Zippers - Classic Rock

June 10 - Totally - Best of the 80s

June 17 - Ones and Twos - Motown and Dance Music

June 24 - Randy Brock Group - Blues/Rock

July 1 - Trilogy - Variety Band

July 15 - Magic Bus - Woodstock Era

July 22 - Power Play Detroit - Greatest Rock Hits

July 29 - Lady Sunshine and the X Band - Detroit's own, emotion, fire, pride and soul

Aug. 5 - Larry Lee and the Back in the Day Band - Funk, R&B, Motown

Aug. 12 - Geff Phillips and Friends - Pop & Rock Variety from 60s through today

Aug. 19 - Moxie Blitz - Pop from 80s through today

Aug. 26 - Steve King and the Dittilies - Classic Rock, Wayne Newton of Wayne County

Sept. 2 - Atomic Radio - Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, Rock