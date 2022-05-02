Partial Detroit Jazz Festival lineup revealed for in-person Labor Day Weekend event

article

The Detroit Jazz Festival returns in-person this year.

A livestream option will also be available for people who can't make it.

Related: Hamtramck Music Fest Summer Edition returns this August

A partial lineup of performers for the Labor Day Weekend event was announced over the weekend.

"There is no better place in the world for jazz than Labor Day weekend in Detroit," said Gretchen Valade, chair of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Board of Directors. "We’re truly excited for another great jazz festival and welcome our guests from around the world to our beautiful city.

The rest of the lineup will be revealed at events before the fest.

Advertisement

Friday, Sept. 2

o Chucho Valdés "The Creation" with the Yoruban Orchestra, Hilario Duràn & John Beasley, Musical Directors, The extraordinary summation of an extraordinary career

o The Soul Rebels

Saturday, Sept. 3

o The New Orleans Groove Masters with Herlin Riley, Jason Marsalis & Shannon Powell

o Roosevelt Collier

o Julian Lage

o Harriet Tubman featuring Brandon Ross, Melvin Gibbs & JT Lewis

o Donny McCaslin

o Ranky Tanky with very special guest Ms. Lisa Fischer

o Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet

o Vijay Iyer Trio

o Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya

o Ulysses Owens Jr. Big Band with special guest Marquis Hill

Sunday, Sept. 4

o Bill Frisell Trio featuring Thomas Morgan & Rudy Royston

o José James presents Yesterday I Had the Blues: The Music of Billie Holiday

o Georgia Anne Muldrow

o Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler

o Nubya Garcia

o Tottori Jazz Generation Band

o Charles McPherson Quintet featuring Brian Lynch

o Cécile McLorin Salvant

o Roberto Fonseca YESUN

o The Lighthouse Project

o Duets – Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés & Joe Lovano

Monday, Sept. 5

o Theo Croker – LOVE QUANTUM featuring Gary Bartz

o Ethan Iverson Trio (with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits)

o Dianne Reeves

o Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, Alexa Tarantino, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller

o Emmet Cohen Trio

o John Scofield’s "Yankee Go Home" featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd & Josh Dion

o JD Allen Trio

o Chucho Valdés Quartet