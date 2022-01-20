Downtown Royal Oak parking free in lots, on streets until February

Parking in Downtown Royal Oak won't cost you through the rest of the month.

All surface lots and street parking will be free as the city transitions to its new parking system.

That new system includes meters that scan license plates and an app that will tell you which spaces are open. The app can be used to pay for spots. Cards and cash will also be accepted at the meters.

More: New meter system will tell you what spaces are open, scan your plates

According to the city's website, the meters have an option to pay before you leave if you forgot when you parked. There is also a five-minute grace period that allows you to be in a space for five minutes before paying, so if you park and change your mind, you won't be charged to leave.

The new system will not apply to parking structures, which are free to park in for the first two hours then .75 cents per hour after that.