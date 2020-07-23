DPD Chief Craig says federal agents will enhance response to surge in gun violence

As Detroit families continue to struggle with violent crime in their community, the White House announced they are sending federal law enforcement officers to help police.

Detroit police chief James Craig says they started working with the feds in December.

"It's no secret many of the large cities have experienced an uptick in violence," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said. "We are talking about enhancement to what was already on the ground."

"This is not about protests this is not about federal troops coming here, all that's nonsense," said US Attorney Matthew Schneider. "This is about federal law enforcement coming here because we have a very dangerous situation."

The White House says the officers could be here in the next three weeks. As part of the expansion, Attorney General Barr directed the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, DEA, and ATF to significantly increase resources into Chicago and Albuquerque in the coming weeks to help state and local officials fight high levels of violent crime, particularly gun violence.

"This is about dangerous people drug dealers folks on our street that we are trying to take down," Schneider said.

Meanwhile, community advocate Maurice Hardwick says, in addition, to help from the feds, he also wants to see more resources for families.

"Staring with our young people. We can't change violence when you're growing it has to start with education after school programming mentorship there needs to be an uptick in funding in these areas," he said.

Hardwick believes giving Detroit citizens more support will also help end the uptick in violence.

"When you have a low quality of life you don't value life the same if you can improve people's lives and hope and the systemic issues that plague them they can value their life yours and mine," he said.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Craig issued a statement on the matter earlier Tuesday:

"Neither the City of Detroit nor the Detroit Police Department has had any contact from any representative of the federal government about any plans to sends DHS officers to Detroit. There could be no possible justification for such an action. The Detroit Police Department has had the support of the Detroit community in making sure our City did not have a single store looted or a single fire started during the protests."

The mayor also tweeted out a video last night rebuking any suggestion of federal law enforcement coming to the city. He also said the city would accept help if it meant adding more gun prosecutors to the city.