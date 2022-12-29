DPD Chief James White tests positive with COVID-19, 'experiencing mild symptoms'

article

Detroit Police Chief James White has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced Thursday night.

Assistant Chief David LeValley will oversee the day-to-day leadership role, until White returns, DPD said in a statement.

White, who is experiencing mild symptoms, will still be in command remotely, however.

"Chief White is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. He will isolate but remains in command and control of the Detroit Police Department and its personnel," the department statement said. "We sincerely appreciate the community’s well wishes as Chief White continues to carry out the full duties of his office while in isolation."