DPD execute search warrant at wrong address in credit card fraud investigation

Deontey Allen was in the right address, just the wrong time.

Or more eloquently put: "Y'all f*** up, y'all messed up."

Allen was the unfortunate recipient of a bungled police raid on would be credit card scammers. Following an investigation into rental car fraud, police were led to an address at Oak Park. They had the right house, but the wrong unit.

"Uber Eats, nobody gets the address wrong, but I get a SWAT team get the address wrong," said Allen.

Allen didn't know who was coming into his home, and since he didn't realize it was police, he treated it like a burglary and fought back.

"They wasn't making it clear that they was police, so my first instinct is that somebody breaking into my house," Allen said. "I'm just sore from fighting with that ram at the door."

Detroit Police were on the hunt for three suspects allegedly involved in a fake driver's license and credit card scam that spanned across the country. Fraudulent materials were used to rent cars that were never returned to companies like Enterprise. Instead of returning them, the suspects would rent them out to others on their own.

After police realized they had the wrong home, they entered the correct unit and made the arrest.

"Stolen credit cards credit card machines, fake IDs, drivers licenses from several states - a pretty large operation," said Captain Conway Petty of the DPD. "We called the secret service in, they're in now. They're not handling the investigation, but they're also doing - because it also crossed state lines. We had IDs in Arizona, Maryland and California."

When officers charged Allen's home, he said his 8-year-old son saw him get placed in handcuffs, something he is not okay with.

"I'm looking for some monetary gain from this, because this was a great inconvenience," said Allen. "My son had to see me get handcuffed, and I'm not cool with that."

His family also wants the Detroit Police Department to fix the door and broken windows.