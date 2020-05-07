Expand / Collapse search

DPD responding to barricaded gunman on Detroit's west side, suspect has lengthy criminal history

DETROIT - Special response officers have surrounded a Detroit home on the city's west side where a barricaded gunman is held up.

Taking place at a home on the 8000 Block of Ellsworth around 4:45, the scene started after a man was shot in the torso area and was transported to Sinai Grace Hospital. 

Following a delay in notifying police, officers finally responded just before 2 a.m. but were unable to get inside the home. Upon learning that a 13-year-old girl was inside the home, police surrounded the area, which falls near Greenlawn Avenue and Ellsworth Street.

The 13-year-old was released from the home and the man taken to the hospital is expected to be okay. However, hostage negotiators and law enforcement armed with high-powered rifles and tactical armor had by then surrounded the house. Neighbors were asked to stay inside their homes.

The suspect apparently has a length criminal history, which includes drugs, robbery,

and assault charges.

We'll update this story as more details come in.