DPD: Suspect wanted for smashing through oil change bay door in burglary

article

Detroit police are asking for information identifying a burglary suspect who broke into an oil change business on Telegraph last week.

The break-in happened at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the business in the 18900 block of Telegraph just north of Grand River.

Investigators say the suspect used a wooden object to smash the bay door of the oil change business and stole various tools and cash. The suspect then fled the location and was last seen walking south on Telegraph.

Suspect is described as a male, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jacket, and dark jeans.

DPD released security video photo stills showing the suspect being sought.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.

