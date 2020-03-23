DPSCD having parents pick up meals outside building to ensure safety

Detroit Public Schools is restructuring its food distribution to make it safer for everyone.

No longer will parents go inside school buildings to pick up meals to get their kids through the week. Detroit Public Schools Community District says its revamping the student and family food distribution plan to better protect its employees' health and address concerns highlighted in the shelter in place mandate.

Parents will pick up pre-cooked food outside 17 school buildings throughout the city. Some say they would be stretched thin without the program.

“I'm protective of my kids and just knowing you can't get them food it's like what's the next stage? it's putting us in a little good bind,” said Hollis Parks.

Parks is a DPSCD dad of three who is out of work after his job shut down over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“This is my fourth time coming to the grocery store because now with them being home, the eight hours they were in school, they're spending more time at home so you know kids eat. It's harder now. more money coming out. They closed my job, they shut my job down so it's getting harder,” he said.

DPSCD launched the food program after the statewide school shut down and says it became apparent the program was not sustainable soon after starting it. Concerns were raised about the potential spread of the virus as parents went in and out of school buildings to pick up meals. DPSCD received several self-confirmed cases from employees and contractors across the district.

When asked if they were involved in the distribution program, a spokesperson for DPSCD said for now it's inconclusive.

Starting Thursday, the district will offer pre-cooked breakfast and lunch meals for pickup at 17 school buildings throughout the city. Three meals will be offered on Mondays, four on Thursdays. The 17 sites will be open from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on both days.