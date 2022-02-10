Dr. EV-il: 'Austin Powers' cast reunites for GM Super Bowl commercial

It sounds like something from the Austin Powers universe but we've gone back in time. The year is 1997 and Mike Myers, er, Dr. Evil and is pinky are back in control.

Dr. Evil and his team of villains took over the General Motors headquarter in Detroit for the ad (Get it? Dr. EVil? As in Electronic Vehicles?) and they talk about how the new EVs will make the world a better place. That's right - the villains are now the good guys, until Dr. Evil takes over the world.

Mike Myers reprises his role as Dr. Evil, as does Rob Lowe as Number 2, Seth Green as Scott, and Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina.

Deborah Wahl is the Chief Marketing Officer for GM and says GM's platform is the perfect place for Dr. Evil to bide his time.

"Dr. Evil has met his match with climate change. You know how he always wants to be number one while he’s found that he’s number two, so he decides that he needs the platform to achieve his objective," Wahl said.

We won't give away the commercial here because we know some people still like to watch them live. But if you want, it is on GM's YouTube channel.

"It’s a fun and humorous way to bring the story about into showcase the Al-ium platform which is going to power our whole fleet," Wahl said.

GM's EV fleet includes the GMC hummer, Cadillac Lyriq and Chevy Silverado electric pickup. The company plans to sell 30 electric vehicles by the end of 2025. Some of them are featured behind Dr. Evil and his crew in the Super Bowl ad.

It’s a pricey night for any company to take part in. But it’s worth it.

"There are very few moments when we are all together, all experiencing the same thing. And we can talk about it all at the same time. The Super Bowl is the best place for all of that. If you want to tell a story, and have an impact on culture, and really able to get a message out to a large wide audience, this is the place to be," Wahl said.

The takeover isn't just for the commercial. Check out the Renaissance Center now and you'll see Dr. Evil's face on the screen.