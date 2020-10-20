Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Madison Heights urging to get out the vote

With the presidential election about two weeks out, Dr. Jill Biden has a packed schedule on the campaign trail for her husband, Joe.

The theme is getting voters to the polls. She met with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan earlier on Tuesday and a visit with union members in Madison Heights.

"Soon we are going to have a commander-in-chief who brings out the best in us," Jill Biden said.

Dr. Biden had four stops in Michigan Tuesday. At Local 98, she stopped at a plumbers' union. Biden launched a women's canvass campaign - passing out get out and vote packets and encouraging women to hit the pavement.

"Don't wait to get involved, this election is too important," Biden said.

"It is important that we tell them to go and get out there," said Stephanie Bagwell. "If not it's going to happen again."

Bagwell said she was feeling the female empowerment in the crowd, even in her wardrobe choice.

"I think strong women on the ticket from Kamala Harris to hopefully the future first lady, it makes me want to be better and work harder," said Bagwell.

Dr. Biden, poked at what she says is the nation's current state of divisiveness, giving a preview of what the day after the election should feel like.

"You see the headline you have been waiting to see, 'Trump is fired,'" Dr. Biden said.

She says her husband has a plan to reign in the pandemic and of course, the expected campaign promise of better jobs and healthcare.

"And the grand finale," she said, "will you stand for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?"

