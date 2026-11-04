Dearborn $1.5 billion school millage approved

Voters in Dearborn and a portion of Dearborn Heights have approved a "transformational bond" spanning 20 years.

Big picture view:

The massive bond was approved by a margin of 68 percent to 31 percent.

The bond proposal will be separated in four phases to renovate every district facility, build new ones, and be earmarked for improving safety and adding STEAM spaces among the improvements.

Funding the plan will be a 3.14 mill increase, of which current taxpayers were said to see no change.

The Dearborn schools bond proposal; Fordson High School pictured in background.

Proponents said the cost will be offset by city and school reductions in operating millages.

The city intends to pay off the millage in 30 years.

The city pledged to eliminate 2.18 mills with Dearborn Public Schools stopping the collection of an operating millage and ending a 0.96 mill from the combined sewer overflow project, which is completed.

The second reduction will take place regardless.

Dearborn Heights residents who live in the northern sliver that falls within the Dearborn Public Schools boundary, will see an increase because of the sewer overflow project millage outside the city for which they were never taxed. Residents WILL SEE / WOULD HAVE SEEN a net increase of 0.96 mill in school-related property taxes.

Dearborn Schools millage funding

The millage WILL FUND / WOULD HAVE FUNDED:

Six new pre-K through eighth-grade schools.

Major renovations at nearly every other elementary and middle school.

Extensive renovations at Fordson, Dearborn and Edsel Ford high schools.

Secure vestibules at 24 schools.

Repairs to roofs, boilers, HVAC systems and restrooms.

New STEAM, career and technical education spaces.

Athletic facility upgrades, technology improvements and replacement buses.

A long-term goal of air-conditioning every school.

What is a millage?

A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of a property's taxable value.

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