Driver and passenger shot at on Royal Oak Freeway, suspect may have been in a light colored vehicle

Michigan State Police are investigating a possible shooting that happened in Royal Oak Friday evening.

We're told at around 8:40, troopers were dispatched to eastbound I 696 near Campbell Road. Upon arriving, the driver and passenger reported they were traveling in the area - when they were shot at by someone in a light colored vehicle.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the freeway and portions of Woodward and Mohawk Avenue were closed as an investigation was being conducted.

As of right now, no suspect is in custody.