Driver crashes into Northville diner while trying to park

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The Brief An 84-year-old woman who crashed into Early Bird Diner said she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. No serious injuries were reported.



A driver said she was trying to park outside a Northville diner Thursday but accidentally hit the gas and crashed through the building.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. at Early Bird Restaurant on Main near Griswold. Police who responded to the call found the 84-year-old driver sitting in the driver's seat of a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country that was smashed into the restaurant.

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The woman told police she was trying to hit the brake but accidentally put her foot on the gas instead. Drugs or alcohol were determined not to be a factor in the accident.

Police said the driver was not injured, while people who were sitting at booths in the area where the van crashed were not seriously hurt.