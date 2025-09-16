Driver crosses Michigan Avenue median, hits motorcyclist in Canton

article

A crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles led to multiple injuries Monday in Canton.

According to Canton police, a 36-year-old Ypsilanti man was driving a Mini Cooper Countryman west on Michigan Avenue at Lilley around 8 p.m. when he crossed the median and struck a motorcycle that was headed east. The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old Monroe man, then hit a Nissan Maxima driven by a 51-year-old Ypsilanti man.

The motorcyclist and occupants of the vehicles all suffered injuries, and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing, and police do not believe alcohol was a factor.