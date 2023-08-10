Driver dead after crashing into Royal Oak apartment building

article

Royal Oak and Berkley Police are both on the scene of a fatal crash after a pickup truck went through an apartment building late Thursday morning.

Berkley Department of Public Service and Royal Oak Police responded to the crash at Coolidge and Webster just before noon on Thursday.

Footage from the scene shows a pickup truck through the first floor of the apartment building.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle died in the crash. Nobody inside was hurt.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The northbound lanes of Coolidge will be closed starting at 12 Mile.

No other details were released.