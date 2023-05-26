Driver ejected after crashing under pedestrian bridge at I-94, Central

article

A fatal car crash has shut down eastbound I-94 in southwest Detroit Friday.

Michigan State Police say the driver was ejected from his car after crashing under an overpass in a one-car incident at 6 p.m.

In photos from MSP, the white vehicle can be seen wedged underneath a pedestrian bridge at Tarnow Street.

"When troopers arrived on scene they located a single vehicle under an overpass and a 23-year-old male from Detroit laying in the right lane in close proximity to the crash scene," state police said in a tweet. "The male was pronounced dead on the scene and had been ejected from the vehicle."

The fatally injured driver was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle, investigators said. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Michigan State Police 1st Lt. Mike Shaw said it was another grim reminder of the dangers of not wearing a safety belt speeding.

"We had hoped to have a holiday weekend where no one died on our roads in the district," Shaw said. "We didn’t even make it an hour, when we are having to notify a family of the loss of a loved one. Please slow down and wear your seat belt. Your life depends on it."



