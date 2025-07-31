Driver ejected in fiery I-94 crash run over by another car

article

The Brief A one-car crash on I-94 has left a 23-year-old driver clinging to life. The driver was ejected from his vehicle, then struck by a passing car. The rollover crash caused his vehicle to run up an embankment, then back to the freeway on fire.



The driver involved in a fiery traffic crash on I-94 in Detroit was then struck by a passing vehicle after being ejected Thursday morning.

The backstory:

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police said.

Investigators say the man's Dodge Magnum rolled over in a one-car crash on WB I-94 at Concorde that went up an embankment, rolled back down to the freeway and caught fire.

Photo by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspeil.

The 23-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected into the right lane. He was then hit by a passing vehicle, possibly a maroon Ford Escape, MSP said.

"We still continue to see drivers and other passengers not wearing their seatbelts," said

MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Not only is it the law, but it is common sense. When you get into any vehicle, buckle up. It will save your life."

Photo courtesy of MDOT camera.