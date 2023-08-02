Driver ejected, killed after rolling car in St. Clair County

An empty damaged car led to a man's body after he was ejected during a crash Tuesday in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found a crashed vehicle in the 7600 block of Smiths Creek in Wales Township around 7:45 p.m. First responders found a 59-year-old Kimball Township man with extensive injuries nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the man was driving his 2010 Buick Lacrosse west on Smiths Creek when he went off the road to the right and into the ditch. He hit a pole, went airborne, and rolled several times.

Investigators say speed appears to be a factor. They also do not think the man was wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology results are pending.