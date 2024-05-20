Driver finds body along Farmington Hills road after spotting crashed motorcycle

article

After spotting a crashed motorcycle early Monday in Farmington Hills, a driver found the rider's body.

The driver told police she was driving near Eight Mile Road and Metroview Road around 5:50 a.m. when she saw the motorcycle near the baseball fields of the Founders Sports Park. After seeing the bike, she turned around to look for its rider, who she found dead near the crash site.

An investigation into what led to the crash is still ongoing. It isn't clear if drugs or alcohol were involved, but police did say the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.