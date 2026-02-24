Driver flees after hitting and killing woman in Detroit

article

Detroit police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian earlier this month.

Police said the victim was in the road in the area of Joy and Livernois just before 6:10 a.m. Feb. 7 when she was hit by a black newer model Hyundai Tucson. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver was seen fleeing west on Livernois. Near Littlefield, the at-fault driver may have dropped off a person, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or DetroitRewards.tv.