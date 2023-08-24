Driver hit by semitrucks after losing control on water-covered I-75

A man is hospitalized with a head injury after police say he was driving too fast and lost control on I-75, which was covered with water, Thursday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, the 57-year-old Detroit man was driving too fast on southbound I-75 near Eureka when he hit a spot of water and lost control around 5:10 a.m. His car was broadsided by a semitruck and pushed into another lane. The car was then hit by another semi.

The at-fault driver was the only person injured.

"Drivers need to remember to slow down and not attempt to drive through standing water," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "This is another preventable crash that could have ended a lot worse. When you see standing water, turn around, don’t drown!"

Flooding has been an issue on roads across Metro Detroit on Thursday morning.