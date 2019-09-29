Driver hits parked St. Clair Shores' police car, investigators say alcohol was a factor

Michigan State Police were on westbound I-94 near Little Mack in Roseville investigating a crash that happened Sunday morning around 3:00.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a St. Clair Shores Police Officer was blocking the right and center lane of westbound I-94 at Little Mack for a crash. A car then came up and hit the parked police car.

The at-fault driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition.

The officer has a possible concussion and will be kept overnight as a precaution, police say.

Investigations believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

