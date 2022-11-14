Video shows car plowing into DDOT bus after running stop sign

A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a D-DOT bus, and it was all caught on camera.

The crash happened on last Thursday evening on Rosa Parks, between I-75 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The driver of a Cadillac blew through a stop sign slamming into the side of the bus, and sending it flying off the road.

That driver was thrown from the car, then pinned underneath it. They were seriously hurt but are now in stable condition.

The bus driver had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.



