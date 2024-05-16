Top Towns 2024: The best places to live in Metro Detroit

Choosing where you want to live can be a daunting task, whether you're looking to rent or buy, there are factors to consider like crime rates, safety, job market and reputation.

All of these things are what you should consider when you're finding your next home. Bre Teamer sits down with Kate Walsh, Editor-in-chief at HOUR Detroit, and Kathy Broock of Maxx Broock Realtors to discuss HOUR Detroit's Top Town 2024 list.

Walsh said it is the second year for the list, and that from surveys including 13 categories, the top four things that Metro Detroiters ranked at the top were quality health care, schools, public parks and safety.

For more information, watch the video above and check out the Hour Detroit link HERE.



