Driver in stolen Camaro hits and kills 74-year-old man, suspect leaves behind $1,300 Dior Homme shoes

Detroit Police are searching for a man who was driving a stolen Chevrolet Camaro and ran red light when he crashed into a pickup truck, killing the 74-year-old man at the wheel.

According to police, the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. Police said the Camaro was stolen and heading west on W. McNichols when he ran the red light and hit a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by a 74-year-old man heading south on Telegraph in Detroit.

After hitting the truck, police said the man ran from the crash.

The driver of the GMC was rushed to the hospital but died a couple of days later.

Police said the driver of the stolen car left behind personal belongings including clothes and a pair of Dior Homme designer shoes, which appear to be the B22s, which retail for $1,300 on Dior's website.

If anyone recognizes the car or the clothes, they're urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

