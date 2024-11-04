Driver injures firefighter at scene of downed power line in Detroit

Detroit firefighters were at the scene of a downed power lines across a street from a hit-and-run accident - when a speeding driver pulled down a pole injuring one of the first responders.

"I have one injured firefighter that's been transported to the hospital," said Fourth Battalion Chief Dave Miller, DFD.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday with power lines down across Greenfield at Midland.

Fortunately that woman - the firefighter who was hurt - is expected to be okay.

Lolita Loggins lives nearby - she had heard the initial crash - saw the firefighters and DTE Energy tending to the downed wires. She says she saw and the cars still driving through the scene.

"The cars just kept going - they wouldn't stop - there was about four fire trucks - they wouldn't stop at all," she said.

"A car apparently sped through the scene snagging the wire, pulling the broken pole down further and knocking down some of our personnel," Miller said.

Loggins saw them go down.

"(I said) 'Where did the pole come from? Somebody's under the pole?' and I (saw) him kneeled down," she said. "I said what happened and the car just kept going."

The car - did not stop.

"One of the fire ladies - I think she got caught by one of the hot wires - I think one of her feet got caught by one of the hot wires - because she was jumping too - so it was dangerous," Loggins said.

First responders already have such dangerous jobs - if you see them at a scene - slow down - go around - let them do their work, says Miller.

"It's critically important to stay away," he said. "If you see the flashing lights it indicates that there's an emergency scene. We need our drivers to remember to slow down when they see flashing lights and to get out of the way."

Anyone with information - please contact Detroit police at 313-267-4600.