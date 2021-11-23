Driver killed after crashing, getting out of car and being struck by 2nd vehicle on I-75

The driver of a car that crashed on I-75 in Hazel Park was killed when a second vehicle struck him.

The initial crash was caused when the driver lost control and struck the guardrail that separated the freeway from the Eight Mile Road exit.

While pulled over, the driver got out of his car and was looking at the damage when he was hit and killed.

The chain reaction started around 3 a.m., police said, which blocked the right two lanes.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the two occupants in the second vehicle were transported to Royal Oak Beaumont with minor injuries.

A witness advised the second vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

The accident is still being investigated.