Driver killed in truck crash on I-94 closing wb side at Telegraph

A crash involving a semi-truck killed the driver on I-94 at about 2 p.m. Monday according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened near Beech Daly when the truck had a malfunction with its front axle causing the driver to lose control, MSP said. The truck then hit another passenger vehicle and went off the highway.

The truck then flipped on its side and caught fire. The west side of the freeway is closed with traffic exiting westbound at Telegraph.