Driver of dump truck that crashed into car killing 10-year-old girl charged with 2nd degree murder

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a crash at 10 Mile and Ryan. The driver police say is responsible, is now charged with her death.

"Every day she loved life to the fullest like it was her last day," said Bryon Giannini. "But she never knew that her last day was going to turn out to be such a horrible tragedy like it was."



Giannini and his family are still coming to terms with the untimely death of his daughter Giana, even as the man police and prosecutors believe is responsible for it faces serious charges.



"No matter what kind of sentence they give him - even if it's life in prison, it's still not enough for me," he said. "Because my daughter has only seen 10 beautiful years on this earth."



Timothy Otto is facing murder, manslaughter, and reckless driving charges in Giana Giannini's death in a traffic crash in July.

it happened at 10 Mile and Ryan in Warren.

Police say Otto was driving a dump truck hauling a backhoe loader and may have gone through a red light at the intersection, and that was when he struck the vehicle Giana and her mother, Angel was in.

The loader fell on top of the car, injuring Angel and killing Giana.

Timothy Otto, left, Giana Giannini.

"That should not have ever happened, that is negligence if you ask me," Byron said. "Negligence.

My daughter Giana Giannini was only 10 years old. No child should go before their parents."



Giana is survived by her parents and three siblings, including her 8-year-old brother with whom she was especially close.

"My daughter was kind, she was outgoing she was loving, she loved his brothers her sister," said her father. "She loved life to the fullest."



Otto is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving causing death, and second-degree murder. That last charge could land him in prison for life. Otto was held in the Macomb County Jail but posted bond and is expected back in court on Sept. 22.