Driver revived by Narcan after multiple 911 calls for reckless driver on I-75

Crime and Public Safety
(FOX 2) - A driver on I-75 was revived by Narcan after dispatch got 911 calls about a reckless driver. 

A trooper from the Metro South Post responded Monday, Nov. 18 and found the driver in the driver's seat unresponsive and not breathing. 

The trooper saw multiple indicators of a drug overdose, so she administered two doses of Narcan. 

The driver eventually regained consciousness and wake take to a nearby hospital. 

OWI charges are pending. 
 