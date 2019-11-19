Driver revived by Narcan after multiple 911 calls for reckless driver on I-75

A driver on I-75 was revived by Narcan after dispatch got 911 calls about a reckless driver.

A trooper from the Metro South Post responded Monday, Nov. 18 and found the driver in the driver's seat unresponsive and not breathing.

The trooper saw multiple indicators of a drug overdose, so she administered two doses of Narcan.

The driver eventually regained consciousness and wake take to a nearby hospital.

OWI charges are pending.

