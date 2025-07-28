Driver runs over Warren woman and her daughter outside Holly business in Oakland County

The Brief State police responded to Alex's Market & Grill in Holly Township for reports of a fatal pedestrian crash in the parking lot. A 72-year-old man allegedly struck a Warren woman holding her 1-year-old daughter, running over both of them. The driver was arrested amid suspicions he had been impaired by drugs.



Police arrested a man believed to have been impaired by drugs when he ran over a woman at a store in northern Oakland County on Sunday.

The woman died from her injuries while the toddler she was holding suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

What we know:

Michigan State Police were called to Alex's Market & Grill off of I-75 early Sunday evening for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car.

Arriving around 6:30 p.m. in Holly Township, state troopers found a 29-year-old woman lying face down on the ground. She was later pronounced dead at the scene after CPS was administered and EMS responded to the scene.

A 1-year-old child was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was later identified as a resident of Warren.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation revealed a woman had been in the business's westside parking lot, standing on the right side of a Ford Explorer. While holding her 1-year-old child and removing another child from the vehicle, she was hit by a Ford pickup truck.

Police said the pickup had pulled out of the parking lot next to the Explorer, running over both the woman and her child.

The driver, identified as a 72-year-old man from Carleton, was arrested by police after officers suspected he was impaired by narcotics.

A search warrant for a blood draw was obtained while an expert in drug recognition filled out a report that was sent to police.

What's next:

A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office for possible charges.

"It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash," MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said. "While many drivers are aware of the impacts of alcohol while driving, we continue to remind drivers the same is true for drug impairment."