Driver says someone shot at him on NB I-75 in Lincoln Park

A driver told Michigan State Police someone shot at him Wednesday morning after merging behind him on northbound I-75.

According to police, the victim said a dark-colored sedan tried to merge in the construction zone at 7:45 a.m. The sedan got behind the victim's truck.

When the suspect exited the freeway at Dix Highway in Lincoln Park, the victim said he heard two large pops.

The victim's truck was hit on the passenger door. Police checked the exit ramp for shell casings.

There is no suspect vehicle or driver description.