Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle.

One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him.

The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street.

The victim was injured by glass that broke when his windshield was struck. He exited onto I-94 after being shot at.

The suspect was allegedly driving in a black Dodge Charger. A Black male was hanging out of the rear passenger side window when he shot, the victim said.

The suspect then continued onto I-75. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Fallen DPD officer's smile ‘lit up a room’, says former coworkers

If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 800.SPEAK-UP