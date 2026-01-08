Driver says suspect shot at them on I-94 in Detroit after not being able to change lanes

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting on I-94 in Detroit. The victim told police that another driver tailgated him and then shot at him after not being able to change lanes. The victim's vehicle was struck once.



Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver reported that another driver shot at him on I-94 in Detroit late Wednesday.

It happened on the west side of the freeway between Chene and I-75.

The backstory:

MSP said a driver called police to report that while driving on the freeway around 11:10 p.m., another person shot at them after being unable to change lanes. According to that driver, they were traveling in the center lane. Eventually, they were beside a silver sedan that was traveling in the left lane. Police said the driver told them that the sedan tried to change lanes to take the I-75 connector, but was unable to due to congestion.

The sedan driver then got behind the caller and allegedly tailgated them before getting into the right lane and firing one shot at the victim, hitting their vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The victim got off the freeway and called police from a DTE facility in the area of Warren and Livernois avenues.

"Fortunately no one was hurt in this incident," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Unfortunately, we still see people try to solve simple disputes with a firearm. In this case it was just a driving issue where the suspect in this case could have just taken the next exit, but instead put other road users at risk."

What's next:

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.