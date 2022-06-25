Driver shot at during road rage on I-94 freeway in Harper Woods

article

Michigan State Police are investigating after a man says he was shot at on I-94 freeway in Harper Woods.

Police say a driver called 911 Saturday and stated his car was shot at on eastbound I-94 near Vernier.

MORE: Detroit neighbors say 3-year-old boy found dead in freezer was blind; family called CPS 13 times this year

According to MSP, the victim was driving a red Dodge Journey and entered the eastbound I-94 freeway from Moross. He told police he saw what he thought was a road rage incident and one of the parties had a gun.

The victim stated he started to drive off when he believed his vehicle was stuck once. No injuries were reported.

The freeway is shut down on EB I-94 near Allard for a casing search. The investigation is ongoing.