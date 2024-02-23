Driver who died in fiery crash at the Davison and Lodge in Highland Park still unidentified

One person is dead after a fiery crash at Davison and the Lodge Thursday night. Authorities say that they have been unable to identify that man though

The vehicle is a 2012 Chevy Impala black in color. Police believe the man was white, but due to extensive burns, even that isn't a 100 percent guarantee.

The vehicle crashed through the cement barrier on the bridge above at a high rate of speed. A trail of debris could be seen from the crash leaving the muffler amid a host of other pieces from the vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire and fell on the highway below.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which happened just over the Highland Park border with Detroit.

If anyone has information on the driver or is missing a loved one fitting the description of a white or light-complexioned man, approx. 6 feet 1 inches tall reach out to the Highland Park Police Department at 313-252-0050 ext. 315.



Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



