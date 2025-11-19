Driver who fatally struck Oakland County road worker and father of 6 charged

The Brief A Farmington Hills woman was charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed an Oakland County road worker. The 59-year-old driver struck a father of 6 while he was doing maintenance on Orchard Lake Road. The charges come months after the July crash.



Months after an Oakland County road worker died after being struck by a vehicle driving the wrong way in Farmington Hills, the motorist has been charged with three crimes.

The 59-year-old woman was arraigned on Wednesday in connection with the fatal crash.

The backstory:

In July, a father of six was killed after a driver struck three members of an Oakland County road crew.

The driver was traveling the wrong way down Orchard Lake Road, a divided street in Farmington Hills. The crash happened in the late morning of July 23 when a motorist traveling in her silver SUV struck the road crew, which was doing maintenance near Misty Pines Drive.

Members of the Road Commission for Oakland County included Cedric Jones, who died at the scene. Two other workers, ages 55 and 57, were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road crews used proper precautions with lights and cones to alert drivers of their maintenance, according to Farmington Hills police at the time.

Big picture view:

On Wednesday, Farmington Hills police took Kimberly Taylor into custody after she turned herself in.

It happened after the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office authorized a three-count warrant against Taylor. She was arraigned on Nov. 19 on one felony charge of moving violation causing death in a work zone and two misdemeanor counts of moving violation causing injury in a work zone.

She was released on a $5,000 personal bond after appearing in the 47th District Court before Judge James Brady.

Kimberly Taylor, 59, of Farmington Hills was arraigned in connection with a fatal crash.

What they're saying:

Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggott issued a statement thanking the families of the victims for their patience.

"The investigators worked diligently on this case, striving to determine how this tragic crash happened," said Piggott. "It is my hope that today’s arrest and arraignment will provide some comfort to the families, knowing that justice will be determined through the court system."