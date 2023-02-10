Drivers being struck by chunks of ice in Oakland County being investigated by police

article

Drivers in Oakland County are reporting being hit by chunks of ice in multiple cities.

The sheriff's office believes the ice chunks were purposely thrown by someone. Several drivers have reported windshield damage from being struck.

According to the public information officer, five separate incidents of ice chunks striking vehicles occurred on Feb. 3 between 8:30 and 9 p.m.

The incidents happened at spots in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township. Police said the closest intersection was Adams Road and Tienken Road.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest.

No one was injured during the incidents, but they did leave various amounts of damage to the cars they struck.