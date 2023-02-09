Hazel Park Junior High teacher charged after bomb threat found at school

A teacher at Hazel Park Junior High is facing charges stemming from a bomb threat that was found at the school last week.

Paul Jacobs, 40, is charged with an intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, employees, or students.

According to police, the note, which said the school would be blown up the next day, was discovered after classes were dismissed Feb. 2. However, during their investigation police learned that Jacobs allegedly displayed the note so that it would be found.

The threat was not credible but did force the school to cancel evening activities and bring in K-9s. A note was sent out to families after the threat.

"We told them something happened. We cannot talk about personnel, we can’t talk about kids when kids do things, but I think they also know we’re going to get to the bottom of it," Superintendent Amy Kruppe said. "We have two SROs (school resource officers) in our district, so it’s pretty fantastic the support we’ve had from the police, and so they’re already in there looking at names figuring out who the people are trying to figure out when and where things happen, and that’s how really the police worked with the administration to come to the conclusion of what had happened."

Jacobs' bond was set at $10,000. He is due back in court later this month.

