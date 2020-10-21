Driving FORCE award winners honored for keeping the peace in Detroit protests

In the wake of the George Floyd killing by police in Minneapolis, protests took to the streets across America causing a social justice call to action.

Some major cities saw some peaceful protests marred by unrest, but Detroit did not. This is mainly due to people like Minister Fuqua Bey and his team that put themselves between the protesters and the police to de-escalate the situation.

These are the people that the city recognized today with a Driving Force award.

"It means more to me than you interviewing me today," said award-winner Minister Fuqua Bey.

He is one of 25 individual awardees, receiving roughly $150K in honorarium and over 100 others honored by FORCE Detroit for their roles in providing resident safety and "violence intervention" within the city of Detroit.

"These awards are long overdue to people who helped make Detroit safe," said Alia Harvey-Quinn, executive director, FORCE.

FOX 2: "What did you do to get this award?"

"What did I do? I do what I always do, I help fellow Detroiters," said Bey.

Even James Tate from Detroit's City Council got in on Wednesday's ceremony at Marygrove College.

"Today's an opportunity to not only show and tell you that not only are you needed, but you are appreciated," he said.

"The work of force Detroit is to coalition build and work to make the City Of Detroit safe in various ways," said Quinn.

And to show how prestigious the FORCE awards are sponsors like the Ford Foundation, The McGregor Fund, Kellogg Foundation, Hudson Weber, and the Skillman Foundation.

The FORCE awards will happen again next year. If you think you have done something to provide safety and prevent violence in the community, check out the FORCE Detroit website HERE.